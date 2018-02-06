3 Killed in Separate San Jose Shootings: Police

Two peopl died in a murder-suicide shooting late Monday night at a Denny's restaurant in San Jose hours before a man was shot and killed blocks away according to police. Roz Plater reports.

Two people died in a murder-suicide shooting late Monday night outside a Denny's restaurant in San Jose hours before a man was shot and killed blocks away, according to police.

The deadly shootings, which happened about four hours apart, mark San Jose's fourth and fifth homicides of 2018, police said.

At about 10:50 p.m., San Jose officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue, police said.

Arriving officers located a male and female each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later said the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Hours later, a man died after being shot along the 300 block of Keyes Street, which is located less than one mile away from the scene of the first shooting.

No other information was available.