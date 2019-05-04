Two People Injured After 40-Foot Tree Falls at San Leandro Park - NBC Bay Area
Two People Injured After 40-Foot Tree Falls at San Leandro Park

Published 10 minutes ago

    Two adults are injured after a Cottonwood tree fell during the FESCO Shuffle Walk in San Leandro. (May. 4, 2019)

    Two people were injured after a 40-foot Cottonwood tree fell at a San Leandro park Saturday, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

    Fire crews responded approximately at 9:52 a.m. at the Marina Park where the FESCO Shuffle Walk, meant to help the homeless, was taking place. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. 

    One person was working and the other was participating in the event, event organizer Stephanie Miller said. 

    No additional information was immediately available.

