Getty Images/iStockphoto, File File image

The latest in a string of dognapping incidents has San Francisco Police looking for a man suspected of stealing two puppies Wednesday from a woman who had advertised them for sale online.

Police said the 56-year-old woman had arranged to meet the suspect at a shopping center at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue after he contacted her through her online ad. The suspect fled with one female and one male “Maltipoo” (Maltese and Poodle mix), both of which are black in color and about eight weeks old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Anyone who reaches out may remain anonymous.

This is the latest in a string of dognapping incidents which have taken place in the Bay Area this month.

Two Border Collie puppies were stolen from their owner early this month near the Dotson Family Marsh area of Point Pinole Regional Shoreline, according to the park district. They were between five and eight weeks old and were in training for goat herding when they were stolen. One was returned safely when someone recognized it from news reports but the other remains missing.

Then, in mid-July, a golden retriever was stolen near Japantown as it was tied up outside a building in San Francisco. Surveillance video showed a man unclipping the dog and leading it away. The dog was later found safe.

On Wednesday, a French Bulldog was stolen from a dogwalker’s car outside of her house in West Oakland. That dog is still missing.