Untended Cooking Causes Fire at Concord Apartment; One Hurt From Smoke Inhalation

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    One person suffered from smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment in Concord.

    Contra Costa County Fire Department rescued a resident Friday morning from Lakeview Villas Condominiums on 1591 Ellis St. The department initially reported two people were hurt.

    Someone who was cooking in the apartment fell asleep and woke up to the sound of fire alarm, according to the Fire Captain. One unit was reportedly badly damaged and unknown numbers of units were impacted.

    The blaze prompted a two-alarm response from the fire department. It has since been contained.

    Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the fire "could've been much worse. Smoke alarms, quick-thinking resident, firefighters saved lives this morning."

    Lakeview Villas was build in 1969, according to apartment listing websites, and fire officials said all fire alarms were working properly in the building.

