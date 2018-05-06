Two suspects were arrested Saturday in a shooting at a bowling alley in Daly City a week earlier. (May 6, 2018)

Daly City police took two suspects into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting at Classic Bowling Center in late April, police said Sunday.

Khejon Nelson, 20, of Oakley, and Taisia Fauolo, 21, of Vallejo, were taken into custody and booked into the main jail in Redwood City, according to police.

The two were identified as suspects after an investigation into a shooting that happened at 9:19 p.m. at 900 King Drive on April 28, police said.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and remains in the hospital getting treatment for his injuries, police said.