Two Teens Die From Electrocution in Dixon: Sheriff's Office

Two teens were electrocuted and died Monday in a field in Dixon, according to the California Highway Patrol and Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The CHP, Dixon Fire Department and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene where the teens reportedly were trying to rescue a dog from a canal and came in contact with some sort of electrical source, a sheriff's official said.

The incident occurred in a Solano Irrigation District canal near an orchard along Dixon Avenue West, a sheriff's official said.

After first responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, both teens were taken to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, where they were pronounced dead, the CHP said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the electrical source was.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office is the investigating the incident.