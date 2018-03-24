Two Trailers at the Southland Mall in Hayward Catch Fire

Two trailers at the Southland Mall in Hayward caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

The Hayward Fire Department responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. after a trailer that served as sleeping quarters for carnival workers at the mall caught fire. The neighboring trailer then went up in flames as well due to its proximity.

Fire officials say people nearby believed the fire was coming from the mall or from a crash near the airport.

Investigators remain at the scene, they believe it was an electrical fire.

No additional information was immediately available.