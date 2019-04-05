Car Crash Blocks EB Lanes on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

The Vallejo Fire Department is at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway Interstate 80 in Vallejo early Friday morning. (April 5, 2019)

Crews were dispatched to the highway near the Redwood Street exit around 1:50 a.m. and upon arrival, discovered one of the vehicles flipped upside down and the other with heavy damage, officials said.

No patients were at the scene and witnesses said all those involved fled the scene on foot.

Two lanes are closed to traffic while one remains open to traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.