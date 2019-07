Aerial view of a window washing platform where two workers were rescued Wednesday after becoming stuck 10 stories up. (July 17, 2019)

A pair of window washers became stranded on a high-rise Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco and had to be rescued, according to the fire department.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 301 Mission St., where two window washers were stuck on a platform 10 stories up, the fire department said in a tweet.

Both workers were brought down safely, and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

It was not clear what caused the workers to get stuck.