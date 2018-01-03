UC Berkeley Student Detained, Set For Deportation

A UC Berkeley student was being held in San Diego on Wednesday, slated for deportation, according to Border Patrol officials.

Cal junior Luis Mora is being held by the Department of Homeland Security and is due to be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mora was visiting family in San Diego over the holiday when he ended up at an immigration checkpoint, where he was detained, officials said.

Activists and friends say Mora admitted to being undocumented, but he asked for a hearing so he could return to Berkeley. As of Wednesday, a hearing had not been set.

Supporters are calling on authorities to let Mora finish his education.

"Luis would have qualified for many of the iterations of the Dream Act that were proposed by Congress, but Congress decided not to act on it," an immigration advocate said. "Now, we have a student, Mora, who is in custody."

An immigration lawyer headed to San Diego Wednesday night to try to free Mora.