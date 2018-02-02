Getty Images File image. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching a debris field 6 miles off of Point Año Nuevo in San Mateo County after finding fiberglass and five life jackets in the water.

After locating the hull section of the vessel floating in the water, they have confirmed it is a vessel and not an aircraft.

No missing persons have been reported and there are no missing vessels out of the Pillar Point Harbor.

Sacramento and Monterey are assisting USCG in search by aircraft and water.

They encourage anyone with information to call Sector San Francisco at 510-399-3547.





Video Deputy Opens Fire at Driver After Being Struck in Hayward







