Nine California universities -- including UCLA and five other UC campuses -- appeared Monday on U.S. News & World Report's list of the 50 best national universities The nine are Stanford at No. 6, Caltech at No. 12 along with Dartmouth, UCLA at No. 20, USC at No. 22 along with UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara at No. 34, UC Irvine at No. 36, UC San Diego at No. 37, and UC Davis at No 39.Princeton headed the list.