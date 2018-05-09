Senate Candidate Wants to Remove 'Jewish Supremacists''

A political poll in California is under the spotlight after a relatively unknown candidate surged in recent weeks. Sam Brock reports.

That same candidate for U.S. Senate, Patrick Little, was later kicked out of the state's Republican Party Convention for a campaign promise to "remove Jewish leaders" from power.

"My whole campaign is predicated on removing the Jewish supremacists from control of our country," Little said in an interview with NBC Bay Area.

Little, from Albany, had little political profile until he popped up second on a late-April Survey-USA poll, garnering 18 percent behind incumbent Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Little leapfrogged into viral status following a video and his dismissal from the Republican convention.

"That type of position that he stands for has no support among our delegates, and that's evidenced by the fact that we promptly ejected him from the premises," said Harmeet Dhillon, California spokeswoman for the RNC. "You know, we don't want his money. We don't want his supporters. We don't want his ideology in our party in any way."

Dhillon said Survey-USA polling is known to be "flawed" among political professionals. She points to a Berkeley IGS poll released almost the same day that does not even list Little.

Yet Nate Silver and the wonky FiveThirtyEight blog rate Survey-USA an "A" for reliability, pushing foward the question "Can a man who calls himself a 'counter-semite' and who claims inspiration from President Trump jump the polls?"

The Jewish Community Relations Council denounced Little's platform in the strongest possible words, calling it "anti-Semitic vitriol." The Feinstein camp also cast doubt on the poll, wondering out of 32 Senate candidates, how Little ended up as one of "seven" presented to voters.