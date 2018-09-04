The women of the U.S. national soccer team will play one more match in the South Bay before they head off to the 2018 CONCACAF Championship, which serves as the qualifier for the 2019 World Cup.

Coming off its 3-0 win against Chile last week, the American team is facing the South American nation again Tuesday night at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.

Defenders Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson are bringing their talents back to the Bay Area as they both grew up in Menlo Park and attended Sacred Heart Preparatory. Davidson, a student at Stanford, is playing at Avaya for the first time.

The United States will play Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year’s World Cup in France.

The top-ranked U.S. team hopes to defend its 2015 World Cup title in France next year.

