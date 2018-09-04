 US Women Soccer Play Last Match at Avaya Stadium Before World Cup Qualifiers - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

US Women Soccer Play Last Match at Avaya Stadium Before World Cup Qualifiers

By Jennifer Gonzalex-Arias

5 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The women of the U.S. national soccer team will play one more match in the South Bay before they head off to the 2018 CONCACAF Championship which will serve as the qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.

Check out some of the photos from Tuesday's match:
More Photo Galleries
Serena Suffers Loss at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Take a Tour of the New $2.2B Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
Connect With Us
AdChoices