The United States Geological Survey is moving out of its Menlo Park offices and in with NASA to take over a part of the Ames Research Center in Mountain View. Scott Budman reports.

The United States Geological Survey is moving out of its Menlo Park offices and in with NASA to take over a part of the Ames Research Center in Mountain View.

USGS says moving to NASA Ames will continue a long-running partnership, add technology and save money.

About 400 USGS employees are making the move starting in August. It will likely take until early 2020 before all the tracking machinery can be brought over.