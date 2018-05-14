A USPS mail truck comes to rest after crashing down an embankment. The driver swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel before the crash. (May 13, 2018)

A driver behind the wheel of a United States Postal Service mail truck on Sunday swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel and ended up crashing down an embankment in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz Office.

Despite the vehicle overturning and sliding down the hill, the driver appeared to escape unscathed, according to the CHP. The squirrel also appeared to avoid any injuries.

The CHP indicated that the crash occurred in the area near Park Avenue and Viking Court in Soquel, which is located about 5 miles from Santa Cruz.

Further information was not available.