USPS Mail Truck Crashes Down Embankment Trying to Avoid Squirrel: CHP - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

USPS Mail Truck Crashes Down Embankment Trying to Avoid Squirrel: CHP

By Brendan Weber

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USPS Mail Truck Crashes Down Embankment Trying to Avoid Squirrel: CHP
    CHP Santa Cruz
    A USPS mail truck comes to rest after crashing down an embankment. The driver swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel before the crash. (May 13, 2018)

    A driver behind the wheel of a United States Postal Service mail truck on Sunday swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel and ended up crashing down an embankment in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz Office.

    Despite the vehicle overturning and sliding down the hill, the driver appeared to escape unscathed, according to the CHP. The squirrel also appeared to avoid any injuries.

    The CHP indicated that the crash occurred in the area near Park Avenue and Viking Court in Soquel, which is located about 5 miles from Santa Cruz.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices