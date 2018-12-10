Uber Drivers, Other Users Reporting the App is Down

This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo shows the Uber ride-sharing app on an Android portable device.

Uber's drivers app and Uber Eats apparently were experiencing an outage and other problems Monday, according to users on social media.

Users were reporting problems with the ride-hailing app as well as Uber Eats.

Some users were complaining about getting charged for rides they didn't take, and others were not happy about not getting their food delivery.

Uber Support said in a statement Monday: "We are aware of a technical issue that is preventing some customers from using our app. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly to resolve the issue."