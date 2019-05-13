A 23-year-old Uber driver was arrested and charged in connection with multiple sex crimes committed against two passengers earlier this month, according to Alameda County court documents.

Gebrele Amare of Oakland was taken into custody by Berkeley police Thursday on suspicion of felony sexual battery and kidnapping after two incidents involving female passengers on May 2, documents show.

In the first incident, at about 5:30 a.m., Amare picked up a woman in Berkeley who ordered an Uber to get to work, and he told her he was going to take her to a room first before dropping her at her job, according to the documents. Amare told the woman she could not use her phone, and he wouldn't let her out of the car.

After repeatedly telling Amare to let her out, the victim opened the passenger door and threw herself out of the moving vehicle, suffering cuts and scrapes from tumbling on the roadway, documents show.

In the second incident, at about 7:40 a.m., Amare picked up a woman in Oakland then touched her thigh, and the woman demanded to be let out of the car. He refused to let her out and kept the doors locked, and when the woman threatened to break the window, Amare pulled over and let her out, according to documents.

Both victims identified Amare in a police lineup.

Amare told police he "kidnapped" the first victim because he wanted to have sex with her and "pimp" her.

He denied the second incident, according to documents.

If convicted, Amare faces prison time and would have to register as a sex offender.