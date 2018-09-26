Getty Images file File image of a CHP patrol car.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a road rage stabbing of an Uber driver in San Jose on Wednesday morning.

The stabbing occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 87, south of Capitol Exressway, the CHP said. A 24-year-old male Uber driver was transporting a fare when he became involved in a road rage type incident with a female driver directly in front of him.

After that vehicle fled, another vehicle driven my a man with short hair and full sleeve tattoos pulled alongside the Uber driver and requested he pull to the shoulder, the CHP said. After the drivers pulled over, they both exited their vehicles, and the tattooed man stabbed the Uber driver in the abdomen then kicked him once before fleeing the scene, the CHP said.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model sedan that was gold brown in color, the CHP said.

The extent of the Uber driver's injuries were not clear.

The CHP is investigating and asking the public's assistance with any possible leads and information to contact CHP-Golden Gate Division by email at 30media@chp.ca.gov or call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917–4491.