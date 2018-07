Private security guards stand in front of Uber headquarters in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Uber's head of human resources resigned Tuesday after an investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company, according to a report from Reuters News.

Uber's Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey wrote in an email obtained by Reuters that she had been thinking about leaving the company "for a while."

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed Hornsey's resignation but did not give a reason for her departure, Reuters reported.