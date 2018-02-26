Uber Launches Bike-Sharing Project 'Uber Bike'

Uber is hopping into the bike-sharing market.

Earlier this month, the ride-sharing company partnered with startup Jump Bikes to launch a bike-sharing service in San Francisco. Similar to Uber’s car service, users can reserve pedal-assisted e-bikes provided through Jump Bikes, generally bright red with the word “Jump” written along their side and attached to a pole or bike rack along a street. After locating the nearest bike through the app, you are given a PIN code to unlock the bike through its keypad on the back.

According to one user’s experience documented on Mashable, the bikes are very easy to reserve as there are numerous all over the city and even feature a front basket for personal items. Users pay $2 for 30 minutes and acquire additional fees thereafter.

With this launch, Uber has officially joined the clan of bike-sharing apps, a trend that has been on the rise in the last few months. Metro Bike Share launched in Los Angeles in 2016 and has become a household name around the Southern California city, and the New York City bike-sharing project Citi Bike reigns as a very popular means of transportation in the East Coast hub.

