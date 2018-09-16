Uber Says It Has Fixed Glitch on Drivers' Instant Pay

Ride-hailing company Uber said Sunday it has fixed a glitch that was keeping its drivers from being paid instantly.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company said it had resolved the issue with the Instant Pay feature, and drivers should have been able to use the feature again starting Sunday.

The issue was widely reported Friday. But at least one driver told NBC Bay Area she had an issue with the Instant Pay feature as far back as Aug. 6 and then most recently on Thursday.

Uber said in a statement Saturday it was working to reslove the glitch, and all drivers would be paid.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused our valued driver-partners and will continue working to improve their experience with Uber every day," the company said.