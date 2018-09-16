Uber Says It Has Fixed Glitch on Drivers' Instant Pay - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Uber Says It Has Fixed Glitch on Drivers' Instant Pay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Uber Says It Has Fixed Glitch on Drivers' Instant Pay
    KNBC-TV
    File image of Uber car.

    Ride-hailing company Uber said Sunday it has fixed a glitch that was keeping its drivers from being paid instantly.

    A spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company said it had resolved the issue with the Instant Pay feature, and drivers should have been able to use the feature again starting Sunday.

    The issue was widely reported Friday. But at least one driver told NBC Bay Area she had an issue with the Instant Pay feature as far back as Aug. 6 and then most recently on Thursday.

    Uber said in a statement Saturday it was working to reslove the glitch, and all drivers would be paid.

    "We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused our valued driver-partners and will continue working to improve their experience with Uber every day," the company said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices