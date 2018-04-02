Uber Warns of Nationwide Scam Targeting Drivers

It all starts with a phone call. The fake Uber representative calls the driver and gets access to personal information. The scammer then deletes the driver's bank information and puts in their own. Anoushah Rasta reports.

Uber is warning its drivers to be on alert about a nationwide scam.

The scam involves someone pretending to be a representative with the ride-hailing app and asking information from drivers to access their Uber accounts. What end up happens in the scam is the fake Uber representative removes the driver's bank account and enters their own.

And after a week of driving, the fares received ends up going to the scammer and not the Uber driver.

NBC Bay Area's Anoushah Rasta provides exclusive details on how it all works in the video report above.