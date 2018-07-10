Unhappy SF Verizon Customer Goes on Racist Rant - NBC Bay Area
Unhappy SF Verizon Customer Goes on Racist Rant

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:12 PM PDT on Jul 10, 2018 | Updated at 11:54 PM PDT on Jul 10, 2018

    An unhappy customer was recently caught on video going on a racist tirade at a Bay Area Verizon store. Jean Elle reports. (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

    An unhappy customer was recently caught on video going on a racist tirade at a Bay Area Verizon store.

    A man who who recorded the video is a manager at the Verizon store near Sanchez and Market streets in San Francisco. He claims the would-be customer in the video tried to buy a phone on his family's plan but did not have a PIN number or cash.

    When the man did not get what he wanted, he went on a racist rant that spilled outside the store.

    One witness who didn't want to be identified said hearing the N-word is hurtful.

    "People still have that hatred in their heart for a person because of the color of their skin. I can't understand," the person said. "It hurts a lot, hurts a lot of people who see that video."

    The video has been widely viewed on sociali media. And while it may be hurtful to many, authorities say hateful speech is not a crime.

