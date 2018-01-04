Union City Police Seek Suspects Who Set Fire to Restroom

Police on Thursday said they are looking for two male suspects who allegedly set fire to the bathroom of a Union City business last month.

On Dec. 23 around 4:40 p.m., an officer responded to the 31300 block of Alvarado Niles Road, where an arson had allegedly occurred.

There, the officer found evidence that a fire had been started in the men's restroom.

The suspects, who investigators believe may be brothers, were seen on surveillance camera. They were described as two white or Hispanic men, between 18 and 23 years old.

One suspect appeared to be between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. The second suspect appeared to be between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department's Investigations Division at (510) 675-5247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the police's tip line at (510) 675-5207 or email tips@unioncity.org.