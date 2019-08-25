United Airlines Flight Bound For Hawaii Returns to SFO

Getty Images File image of a United Airlines plane. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Hawaii was redirected Sunday to return to San Francisco International Airport, according to the airline.

Flight 694 originally destined for Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, turned back mid-flight and landed at SFO about 2:35 p.m., according to a log on flightaware.com.

"United flight 694 from San Francisco to Kona, HI returned to San Francisco after experiencing a mechanical issue," the airline said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely, and customers deplaned normally. Customers will continue to Kona on an alternative aircraft with a new crew. We are providing customers with compensation and apologize for the inconvenience."

The Boeing 737-900 twin-ending jet took off from SFO at about 11:20 a.m. and was due to land at Kona International Airport at about 2 p.m. Hawaii time, according to the airline website.