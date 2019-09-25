A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday for an unusual emergency. A passenger got stuck inside the plane's bathroom. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

SF-Bound Flight Diverted When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom

Video taken by a passenger shows crews on United Airlines flight 1554 working to open the door that somehow was jammed.

The flight from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco International Airport originally was scheduled to arrive at 8:38 p.m. but made an unscheduled stop in Denver at 5:41 p.m.

The new scheduled arrival time, according to FlightStats, was 11:12 p.m.