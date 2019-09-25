United Flight Bound For SF Diverted to Denver When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

United Flight Bound For SF Diverted to Denver When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published Sep 25, 2019 at 11:05 PM | Updated at 11:33 PM PDT on Sep 25, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    SF-Bound Flight Diverted When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom

    A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday for an unusual emergency. A passenger got stuck inside the plane's bathroom. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

    A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday for an unusual emergency. A passenger got stuck inside the plane's bathroom.

    Video taken by a passenger shows crews on United Airlines flight 1554 working to open the door that somehow was jammed.

    The flight from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco International Airport originally was scheduled to arrive at 8:38 p.m. but made an unscheduled stop in Denver at 5:41 p.m.

    The new scheduled arrival time, according to FlightStats, was 11:12 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices