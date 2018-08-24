A United Airlines flight took off from the San Francisco International Airport only to come back into SFO shortly after.

An airplane traveling from San Francisco to Singapore had to make an emergency landing after sustaining a bird strike shortly after takeoff early Friday morning.

The United Airlines flight took off at 12:01 a.m. from the San Francisco International Airport only to come back into SFO shortly after.

"They told us 'the flight is going to be delayed and come in and get some refreshments and just wait for the next flight,'" said passenger Alex Sandoval. "It was good, everything was fine, everybody was cool about it."

Passengers were met by emergency vehicles at the gate but no one was injured.

"We are working to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible," said United Airlines in a statement.