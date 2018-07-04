United Flight to SFO Delayed, Diverted as Passengers Simmer

A United Airlines flight from Zurich finally landed at SFO Wednesday night about six hours after its scheduled arrival. (July 4, 2018)

A United Airlines flight landed at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday evening hours after it was scheduled to arrive because of a diversion due to what airline officials called a maintenance issue.

United Flight UA45 took off nearly six hours late from Zurich, Switzerland, because it had no air conditioning, and passengers said they weren't allowed off the plane as it was being repaired.

Because the problem took a while to fix, the plane finally had to make an unscheduled stop at Washington Dulles International Airport to make a crew change.

Passengers were not happy about the ordeal, one woman tweeting the following: "We boarded at 10:30 and it is now 2:30. No air conditioning, conflicting announcements, and the crew won't let us off. We are in a hot box with no end in sight."

The flight arrived at SFO at 6: 54 p.m. Its original arrival time was 12:40 p.m.

United Airlines issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience.