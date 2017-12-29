Unoccupied Pickup Truck Mysteriously Ends Up in South Bay Creek - NBC Bay Area
Unoccupied Pickup Truck Mysteriously Ends Up in South Bay Creek

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago

    California Highway Patrol crews were left scratching their heads Friday morning after coming across an unoccupied pickup truck that ended up stuck in a creek in the South Bay.

    The truck was found lodged in Guadalupe Creek near the intersection of Reynolds and Hicks roads, according to the CHP. The truck's front end came to rest face down in the creek while its back tires ended up on the lip of an embankment next to the roadway.

    It is not clear how the car ended up in the creek, according to the CHP. There were no skid marks on the nearby pavement, only adding to the confusion for investigators.

    Officers were not actively looking for the driver or a potential body, according to the CHP.

    Further information was not available.

