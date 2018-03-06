Woman Allegedly Tries to Open Door During SF-Boise Flight

'Unruly Passenger' Reportedly Tries to Open Plane Door During Flight From San Francisco to Boise - NBC Bay Area
'Unruly Passenger' Reportedly Tries to Open Plane Door During Flight From San Francisco to Boise

By Brendan Weber

Published at 8:34 AM PST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 8:44 AM PST on Mar 6, 2018

    A woman on Monday reportedly tried to open an airplane door on a flight from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho, before she was restrained, according to officials.

    The "unruly passenger" on SkyWest Airlines Flight 5449 — operating as United Express — was later taken to be examined by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to officials and NBC News.

    Video obtained by KIVI appears to show people restraining the woman as she apparently states "I am God" repeatedly.

    Police said the passenger, who has been identified as a woman from Boise, had not been charged or booked into jail as of Monday, according to police.

    The plane landed safely around 11:45 a.m., according to police. No one on the plane was hurt during the incident.

    Police and the FBI are conducting investigations, officials said.

    Further information was not available.

