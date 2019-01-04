Unusual Art Performance to Invade Oakland Ice Center

Kathleen Attfield practices her skating trumpeting for an upcoming performance in the Oakland Ice Center.

The Oakland Ice Center skating rink will play host to an unusual performance art this Saturday night, courtesy of a group of Bay Area artists. The art group Strawman Collective is taking over the rink for a whirlwind performance of sixty acts over sixty minutes — all free to the public.

To give a hint of what those sixty performances might include — the agenda may involve a refrigerator, a rendition of Taps on skates, and some guitar shredding followed by paper shredding.

“We have a prominent bay theater critic who’s going to come give a critique of the first half of the performance they’ve just seen,” said organizer Andrew Fuller.

The performance begins sharply at 7:15 pm and will run a frenetic hour. Fuller said the performance was partially funded by the San Francisco Awesome Foundation whose members donate a thousand dollars each month to fund some sort of interesting project. The grant is funding the performance which is titled Ice on Ice; Ice Capade in 60 Acts.

“It’s just fun to see people come and get excited and gives us something to do and make art,” said co-organizer Ross Warren.

The show will include a couple skating ringers, including Anna Cvitkovich who grew up skating in her native Canada.

“I think it’s awesome to bring a little weirdness to people’s lives,” Cvitkovich said, “and just a little counter-balance to all the serious stuff that we’re dealing with every single day.”

At a time when many artists have been forced out by the skyrocketing economy, Fuller sees the performance as a small sign that weird art is still thriving.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be a lot of people’s first time seeing this type of performance art event,” Fuller said.