Up to a Million People to Attend Fleet Week in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 15 minutes ago

    Get ready for a busy week in San Francisco as Fleet Week begins Sunday and city leaders are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

    As many as 1 million people will head to the city over nine days to get an up close look at the U.S. military. It's free to the public and includes activities such as touring Coast Guard ships and watching the incredible acrobatic flying of the Blue Angels.

    San Francisco police have asking all who attend do to their part to stay safe. Those who plan to attend Fleet Week events can sign up for safety alerts from the city.

