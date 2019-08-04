The Gilroy Police Department on Sunday released some updates and changes for those affected by the Garlic Festival mass shooting on July 28.
The following updates were published on the police department's official Twitter account:
- Beginning Tuesday, services, including property return, will be available at the Wheeler Community Center, 350 W. Sixth St. in Gilroy. Services will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association will contact vendors directly.
- Drop-in emotional support and counseling services for anyone affected by the shootings, present at the festival or not, will be available Monday through Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Gilroy High School, 750 W. 10th St., and Brownell Academy Middle School, 7800 Carmel St.
- Those present at the Garlic Festival on July 28 are eligible for services Monday at the Morgan Hill District Attorney's Office, 17275 Butterfield Blvd., Suite A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or assistance with transportation, call the Family Assistance Center at 408-209-8356.
- If your vehicle was parked in any of the residential areas outside the park-festival grounds, you may retrieve it at any time, even if it is behind a barricade. Just tell officers you are parked on a residential street.
- If your vehicle is inside of Christmas Hill Park, you need to go in person, to 9300 Wren Ave. (Del Buono Elementary) with keys, valid driver's license, registration and insurance from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to take a shuttle to the park.