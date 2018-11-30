No Injuries After VTA Train Derails in San Jose

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train derailed in San Jose Friday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no passengers were on board the train when one of its wheels came off the tracks near Woz Way and San Carlos.

VTA officials said they are investigating and have set up a bus bridge between Paseo de San Antonio and San Fernando stations on the Mountain View/Winchester Line. Light rail passengers should expect delays, according to the VTA.

There is no estimated time the track will be cleared.