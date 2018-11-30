No Injuries After VTA Train Derails in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

No Injuries After VTA Train Derails in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    No Injuries After VTA Train Derails in San Jose
    NBC
    File image.

    A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train derailed in San Jose Friday afternoon, officials said.

    No injuries were reported in the incident and no passengers were on board the train when one of its wheels came off the tracks near Woz Way and San Carlos.

    VTA officials said they are investigating and have set up a bus bridge between Paseo de San Antonio and San Fernando stations on the Mountain View/Winchester Line. Light rail passengers should expect delays, according to the VTA.

    There is no estimated time the track will be cleared.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices