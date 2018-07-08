2 Reportedly Dead After VTA Train, Car Collide in San Jose: VTA - NBC Bay Area
2 Reportedly Dead After VTA Train, Car Collide in San Jose: VTA

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Two people in a car reportedly suffered fatal injuries Sunday afternoon after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train in San Jose, according to VTA.

    The collision happened at 12:34 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Auzerais avenues, according to VTA. 

    The train was said to be "slightly off the tracks" following the collision, according to VTA. An overhead pole and wires that power the train were also damaged in the collision.

    The transit agency has created a bus bridge between the Convention Center and Fruitdale stations while crews work to clear the crash scene.

    Further information was not available.

