Vallejo PD Faces Excessive Force Allegations From Woman

The Vallejo Police Department once again is being accused of using excessive force, this time involving a car full of young women, and part of the exchange was caught on cellphone video.

The incident happened April 16, when Deyanna Jenkins said she and her friends were riding down Tennessee Street and were pulled over by Vallejo police.

"As they were coming to the car, I heard them: 'Roll down the windows, roll down the windows'" Jenkins recalled. "They had the guns. 'Oh, you guys think this is a game or something?' Like that. And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'Where’s your license?'"

Jenkins said she left her driver's license in another bag. That’s when she says the officer grabbed her arm through the car window, telling her she was resisting arrest. And that’s when one of the passengers started recording.

In the video, one officer said they saw passengers making gestures towards them, pointing fingers at them in the form of a gun.

"We were listening to music," Jenkins said. "They were Snapchatting ... on the phones. It was never, like, hands out the window."

Jenkins says she was taken out of the car and Tasered. Just two months earlier, her uncle, Willie McCoy, was shot and killed by Vallejo police in a fast-food drive thru.

To this day the 20-year-old says she doesn’t know why she was pulled over. Vallejo police say they can’t go into detail about this case.

"The chief did an internal investigation," Capt. Lee Horton said. "We’re not providing any further statements at this time. It’s a personnel matter that’s ongoing now."

Civil rights attorney Melissa Nold said the Vallejo Police Department needs to be reviewed by an outside agency.

"They’ve been reviewing themselves, supervising themselves, training themselves, and it seems to be getting worse," Nold said.

The city of Vallejo is asking the Department of Justice to come in and review the police department and help with community relations. It was uncertain if and when that would happen.