Body camera video released by the Vallejo Police Department on Friday shows the moments that led up to the shooting of 20-year-old Willie McCoy.

The rapper known as "Willie Bo" was found asleep in a car Feb. 9 at a Taco Bell drive-thru. Police said he also had a gun on his lap. The deadly shooting gained national headlines and sparked legal action against Vallejo police.

"Our hope is that this information helps members of the public separate fact from fiction regarding this investigation," the Vallejo Police Department said in a statement.

Oakland attorney Melissa Nold, who said she examined the body of McCoy, told NBC News that he also sustained injuries to his shoulders, chest and arm, during the encounter with six officers. Nold said McCoy was hit about 25 times in the shooting.

Civil rights attorney John Burris, who filed the lawsuit against Vallejo police, previously demanded the department release body-worn camera footage from the shooting.

Willie McCoy was fatally shot by California police officers on Feb. 9, 2019.

Photo credit: David Harrison

Burris has said McCoy was shot after he was startled awake and that police "did not even try to safely retrieve Mr. McCoy from the car through the open passenger window while he was asleep, after telling the public that Mr. McCoy's car was locked."

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE OF THE SHOOTING FROM THE OFFICER'S PERSPECTIVE.

The video was produced and edited by the Vallejo Police Department, and was published on the City of Vallejo's YouTube page.

Bay City News contributed to this report.