Vallejo Police Seek Intruder Posing as Salesperson
North Bay

North Bay

Vallejo Police Seek Intruder Posing as Salesperson

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Vallejo PD
    An intruder peeks inside the backyard windows of a Vallejo home last month. (Dec. 9, 2019)

    Police in Vallejo are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a home and was confronted by a resident before fleeing the scene, the Vallejo Police Department said Monday.

    On Nov. 26, at about 8:05 am, an elderly man was in his home in the 900 block of Skyline Drive when he encountered an intruder inside the house. After the resident confronted the intruder, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

    Police released the resident's surveillance video, with audio, of the suspect entering the home, and it appeared the suspect was talking on the phone with an accomplice.

    The footage shows the suspect in the victim's backyard looking through the windows and then using a window punch to break the rear sliding door, police said. The suspect was inside the house briefly before he flees.

    The suspect apparently was posing as a door-to-door salesperson as he is dressed professionally and carrying some type of notebook, police said.

    Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect should call Detective Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280 or call the Vallejo PD at 800-488-9383. Information can be provided anonymously to the Solano Crime Stoppers tip line, 707-644-STOP.

