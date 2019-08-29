Vallejo Police Seek Suspects in Car Burglary

Screen shot from security video shows two suspects in a car break-in last Friday in Vallejo. (Aug. 29, 2019)

Vallejo police are looking for the suspects in a car burglary on Friday.

The burglary happened around 5:37 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 1100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.

The burglary was among more than 1,000 others in 2019, police said. Burglars are using technology to locate electronic devices that are emitting Wi-Fi or Bluetooth signals. In many cases, the vehicle owners have even taken the precaution of hiding or removing their electronic devices from view, police said.

Burglars who determine the vehicle contains an electronic device that is emitting a signal quickly break the vehicle's windows and rummage through the vehicle until they find valuable items, police said.

Police Detective Matthew Mustard said thefts from vehicles are a statewide epidemic, and Vallejo police are using different investigative techniques and patrols to identify and deter the thieves.

Anyone with information about the Aug. 23 burglary is asked to call (707) 648-5427.

Police posted a video of the burglary and suspects at

https://youtu.be/n2lQh-9NMYg and https://youtu.be/bZBCpQv5ICE.