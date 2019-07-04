Vallejo's sixth annual Mad Hatter Fourth of July celebration begins at 11 a.m. at the Vallejo Waterfront Park at 295 Mare Island Way immediately after the Fourth of July parade.

The fifth annual Maritime Dog Parade early Thursday afternoon will be led by the furry, wide-eyed cat mobile.

Participants will launch kites near the Great American Flag Kite and other large kites before the fireworks.

There will be an area for a Mad Hatter Tea Party with the Mad Hatter and friends and croquet playing with the queen. Other children's activities include bungee jumping, train and bull rides and an interactive reptile compound.

The event features two large food courts serving barbeque and international cuisine and vegan options, artisan beer and wine, live entertainment, parade floats, Mexican and Filipino folk dancing, Taiko drumming and a fireworks show.

More details are available here.