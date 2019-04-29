Vandal Reportedly Targets Uber Office in Daly City - NBC Bay Area
Vandal Reportedly Targets Uber Office in Daly City

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 13 minutes ago

    A firefighter investigates an apparent fire outside an Uber office in Daly City. (April 28, 2019)

    A person reportedly started some sort of fire outside an Uber office in Daly City late Sunday night, according to a witness.

    The incident happened around 11 p.m. outside the office building located at 950 John Daly Blvd.

    According to a witness who did not want to be identified, someone put something down outside the building and then ran away.

    "A few seconds later, flames went up in the air and it got bigger and bigger," the witness said.

    The witness said they called 911, but by the time first responders arrived, the fire had died out.

    It does not appear that anyone was hurt as a result of the incident.

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to Daly City police for more information.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

