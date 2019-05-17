Vandals Rip Out 2,000 Cherry Trees Out of Former 49er Newberry's Brentwood Orchard - NBC Bay Area
Vandals Rip Out 2,000 Cherry Trees Out of Former 49er Newberry's Brentwood Orchard

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 8 minutes ago

    Thousands of cherry trees were ripped out by vandals at a Brentwood orchard owned by former San Francisco 49ers player Jeremy Newberry. (May 17, 2019)

    A former San Francisco 49ers player turned cherry farmer is now experiencing a sour note.

    Jeremy Newberry was set to start his first Brentwood cherry harvest season, but instead he arrived this week to find thousands of his newly-planted cherry trees ripped from the ground.

    "Literally this whole area was ransacked," Newberry said. "I was sick to my stomach."

    Newberry discovered Wednesday someone vandalized his orchard, ripping out 2,000 newly-planted cherry trees.

    "They yanked them out of the ground at the root and snapped them in half so you can't replant them," he said.

    Newberry plans to sleep in a trailer on the property to keep watch over his new field of dreams.

    "It won't happen again," he said. "I'll be out here."

