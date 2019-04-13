Sonoma State Student Crashes Vehicle Into Rohnert Park 7-Eleven - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sonoma State Student Crashes Vehicle Into Rohnert Park 7-Eleven

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sonoma State Student Crashes Vehicle Into Rohnert Park 7-Eleven

    A Sonoma State student suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a 7-Eleven Saturday morning.

    A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he drove a black sedan all the way into the convenience store in Rohnert Park around 7:12 a.m., police said.

    No one was in the store at the time but the driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

    Police say they determined that the student had been drinking all night. The suspect was taken to jail to be booked, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices