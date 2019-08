A vegetation fire burns in Huddart Park in San Mateo County. (Aug. 11, 2019)

Firefighters on Sunday are battling a roughly 3-acre vegetation fire burning in San Mateo County's Huddart Park, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said smoke was visible from Interstate 280 in the Redwood City area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.