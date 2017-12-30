The scene at Lehigh Hanson Cement Plant in Cupertino where a person died in a vehicle fire. (Dec. 30, 2017)

A vehicle on Saturday morning burst into flames in Cupertino, killing a person trapped inside, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters responded to the Lehigh Hanson Cement Plant on the 24000 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

There, they found a vehicle ablaze and someone stuck inside. Although the flames were doused quickly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

The California Highway Patrol's San Jose office will be the lead investigator of this case.



