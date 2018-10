A man has died following a car accident in Walnut Creek near Interstate 680 Thursday morning, accorindg to officials.

An "elderly male" was found unresponsive in the a vehicle that crashed into a ravine by Danville Boulevard and Rudgear Road, just west of the highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident occured around 10:30 a.m., CHP said. Officials are working to pull the vehicle up.

No other information was immediately available.

