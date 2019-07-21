Vehicle Catches Fire Inside MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Vehicle Catches Fire Inside MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago

    Courtesy of @CitizenApp_SF
    A vehicle fire triggers the closure of the MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco. (July 21, 2019)

    A vehicle fire is blocking one southbound lane of the MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    It is not clear when the second southbound lane will reopen.

    Both directions of the tunnel were temporarily blocked, the CHP reported. The northbound side has since reopened.

    The San Francisco Fire Department reported that there was heavy smoke in the tunnel as a result of the blaze.

    No injuries have been reported.

    This is a developing news story. Some details may change as more information becomes available.

