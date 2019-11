Traffic is backed up on the Bay Bridge after a vehicle fire Wednesday night. (Nov. 13, 2019)

A pickup truck caught fire on the Bay Bridge late Wednesday, bringing evening eastbound traffic to a standstill.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

Video from a motorist shows the truck fully engulfed in flames. The fire was out by about 8:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire blocked at least one eastbound lane of the span, causing traffic to back up for at least 6 miles, almost to the Mission District in San Francisco.